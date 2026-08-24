Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship

Scott has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Scott has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Scott has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.