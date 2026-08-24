Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Adam Scott sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at BMW Championship
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Adam Scott finished tied for fourth at 19-under in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Scott's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|66-67-68-67
|-19
|2022
|25
|68-70-68-70
|-4
At the TOUR Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-71-66
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T66
|69-69-75-69
|+2
|3.700
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-71-64-71
|-3
|7.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-74-72-66
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.208
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.573
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.083
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.140
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.559
|-0.214
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.573 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Scott earned 1,218 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.