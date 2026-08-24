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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at BMW Championship

Adam Scott sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at BMW Championship

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Adam Scott finished tied for fourth at 19-under in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Scott at the TOUR Championship.

Scott's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T466-67-68-67-19
20222568-70-68-70-4

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Scott's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Scott's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1668-68-71-67-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1266-70-69-70-5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-71-66-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6669-69-75-69+23.700
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6571-71-64-71-37.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-74-72-66-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000

Scott's recent performances

  • Scott has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Scott has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2080.037
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5730.148
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.083-0.157
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.140-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.559-0.214

Scott's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.573 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Scott earned 1,218 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 29th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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