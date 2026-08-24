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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim's 270-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship

Si Woo Kim's 270-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship

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Si Woo Kim finished tied for 20th at 6-under in his last appearance at the TOUR Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at the TOUR Championship.

Kim's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2070-72-68-66-6

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3370-69-70-69-2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship270-68-65-68-9--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-65-74-613.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT668-67-67-72-6250.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT970-67-66-66-1177.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4469-64-65-73-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-69+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4370.206
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.7330.604
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2080.206
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.150-0.095
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2280.922

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.733 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
  • Kim ranked seventh with 2,201 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, while his fifth-ranked 1.228 Strokes Gained: Total average highlights his overall strong play.
  • He ranked 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.09% and fourth by breaking par 25.25% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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