Si Woo Kim betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Si Woo Kim's 270-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship
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Si Woo Kim finished tied for 20th at 6-under in his last appearance at the TOUR Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Kim's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|70-72-68-66
|-6
At the TOUR Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-68-65-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-65-74
|-6
|13.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T6
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|250.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T9
|70-67-66-66
|-11
|77.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|69-64-65-73
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.437
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.733
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.208
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.150
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.228
|0.922
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.733 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Kim ranked seventh with 2,201 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, while his fifth-ranked 1.228 Strokes Gained: Total average highlights his overall strong play.
- He ranked 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.09% and fourth by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.