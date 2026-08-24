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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at BMW Championship

Kristoffer Reitan drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at BMW Championship

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Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 in the 2026 TOUR Championship. Tommy Fleetwood returns as the defending champion after shooting 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Reitan at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2267-67-74-67-5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-71-73-69+5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1869-71-68-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2264-68-68-67-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has one victory, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4050.022
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.159-0.612
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.079-0.107
Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0100.387
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.177-0.310

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.159 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
  • Reitan ranked 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,464 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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