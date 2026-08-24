Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Kristoffer Reitan drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at BMW Championship
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Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 in the 2026 TOUR Championship. Tommy Fleetwood returns as the defending champion after shooting 18-under last year.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T22
|67-67-74-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-71-73-69
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has one victory, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.405
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.159
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.079
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.010
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.177
|-0.310
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.159 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
- Reitan ranked 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,464 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.