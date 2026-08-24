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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark news conference after winning BMW Championship

Wyndham Clark news conference after winning BMW Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Wyndham Clark finished eighth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.

Latest odds for Clark at the TOUR Championship.

Clark's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024867-67-68-69-17
2023368-67-68-65-16

At the TOUR Championship

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished eighth after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 16-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship164-64-65-70-17--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT569-66-70-68-7--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-74+5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-67-66-71-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT568-64-65-65-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0070.155
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4890.500
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3260.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4400.540
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2621.252

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark ranked fourth with 1.262 Strokes Gained: Total this season and fourth with 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.489 ranked 18th on TOUR, while his 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 85th.
  • Clark's driving performance included a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 88th, with his average driving distance of 312.7 yards ranking 35th.
  • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranked 16th on TOUR, and he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91.
  • His short game featured a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 13th on TOUR.
  • Clark ranked second by breaking par 25.68% of the time and ranked 35th with a 14.26% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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