Wyndham Clark betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Wyndham Clark news conference after winning BMW Championship
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Wyndham Clark finished eighth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 TOUR Championship.
Clark's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-17
|2023
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-16
At the TOUR Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished eighth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 16-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|1
|64-64-65-70
|-17
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T5
|69-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-67-66-71
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|68-64-65-65
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-69-70-73
|-4
|750.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.007
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.489
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.326
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.440
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.262
|1.252
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark ranked fourth with 1.262 Strokes Gained: Total this season and fourth with 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.489 ranked 18th on TOUR, while his 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 85th.
- Clark's driving performance included a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 88th, with his average driving distance of 312.7 yards ranking 35th.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranked 16th on TOUR, and he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91.
- His short game featured a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 13th on TOUR.
- Clark ranked second by breaking par 25.68% of the time and ranked 35th with a 14.26% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.