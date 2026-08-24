Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: TOUR Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.