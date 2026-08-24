Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Alex Fitzpatrick makes his debut at East Lake Golf Club as the TOUR Championship takes place Aug. 27-30 in Atlanta. The tournament features a $40 million purse with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood looking to repeat after winning at 18-under in 2025.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T44
|66-72-71-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T61
|71-74-70-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|4.300
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T71
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|5.750
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|69-66-64-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|72-71-72-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-70-72-74
|+8
|4.625
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.429
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.593
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.097
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.295
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.631
|-0.774
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.593 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick accumulated 1,407 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th, and posted a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.