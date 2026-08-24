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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

My Swing | Alex Fitzpatrick breaks down his unique golf swing

My Swing | Alex Fitzpatrick breaks down his unique golf swing

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Alex Fitzpatrick makes his debut at East Lake Golf Club as the TOUR Championship takes place Aug. 27-30 in Atlanta. The tournament features a $40 million purse with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood looking to repeat after winning at 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the TOUR Championship.

At the TOUR Championship

  • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4466-72-71-72+1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6171-74-70-71+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6166-68-73-69-44.300
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7169-67-73-77+65.750
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT769-66-64-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2371-69-72-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-70-66-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4290.175
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.593-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.097-0.191
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.295-0.608
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.631-0.774

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.593 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick accumulated 1,407 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th, and posted a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 36th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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