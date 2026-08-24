Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

MacIntyre has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.