Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship
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Robert MacIntyre's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at BMW Championship
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Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 17th at last year's TOUR Championship, shooting 9-under. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on his consistent performance at this season-ending tournament.
MacIntyre's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|2024
|T17
|69-71-71-64
|-11
At the TOUR Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-69-71-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-65-69
|-13
|133.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|67-65-67-65
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|70-74-73-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|68-66-67-69
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.376
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.080
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.012
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.492
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.801
|1.345
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.080 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
- MacIntyre accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) and posted a 0.801 Strokes Gained: Total average (21st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.