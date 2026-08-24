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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at BMW Championship

Robert MacIntyre's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at BMW Championship

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Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 17th at last year's TOUR Championship, shooting 9-under. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 27-30 with hopes of improving on his consistent performance at this season-ending tournament.

Latest odds for MacIntyre at the TOUR Championship.

MacIntyre's recent history at the TOUR Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1764-66-72-69-9
2024T1769-71-71-64-11

At the TOUR Championship

  • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Tommy Fleetwood won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

MacIntyre's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT768-69-68-65-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipW/D82+12--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-69-71-71-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-65-69-13133.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1067-65-67-65-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3970-74-73-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1568-66-67-69-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-70-73-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--

MacIntyre's recent performances

  • MacIntyre has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • MacIntyre has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • MacIntyre has averaged 1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3760.155
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0800.708
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.012-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4920.515
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8011.345

MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

  • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.080 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
  • MacIntyre accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) and posted a 0.801 Strokes Gained: Total average (21st) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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