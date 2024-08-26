2024 TOUR Championship Preview: Betting Odds & Stats
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 24: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 24, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, this week for the 2024 TOUR Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
Betting profiles for the 2024 TOUR Championship
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.