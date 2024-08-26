PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2024 TOUR Championship Preview: Betting Odds & Stats

Golfbet News

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 24: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 24, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, this week for the 2024 TOUR Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    Betting profiles for the 2024 TOUR Championship

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

