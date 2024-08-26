PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Taylor Pendrith will compete in the 2024 TOUR Championship from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after a 13th-place finish at the BMW Championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Pendrith is competing at the TOUR Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 0.753 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 2.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.5 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.091.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12311.5314.2
    Greens in Regulation %9166.18%72.22%
    Putts Per Round2328.3728.8
    Par Breakers5125.16%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.30%12.78%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Pendrith, who has 1324 points, currently ranks 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0700.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0911.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.067-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5460.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7742.815

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.