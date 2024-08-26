Taylor Pendrith betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.