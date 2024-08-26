1H AGO
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith will compete in the 2024 TOUR Championship from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after a 13th-place finish at the BMW Championship.
Latest odds for Pendrith at the TOUR Championship.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Pendrith is competing at the TOUR Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 0.753 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 2.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.5 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.091.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|311.5
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|66.18%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.37
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.16%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.30%
|12.78%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Pendrith, who has 1324 points, currently ranks 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.070
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.091
|1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.067
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.546
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.774
|2.815
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.