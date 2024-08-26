DFS Dish: Don’t be afraid to leave Scottie Scheffler out at East Lake

Xander Schauffele ($11,000): Making his eighth consecutive start at East Lake, the Californian cashed T7 or better every visit. The winner on debut in 2017, he has added T2 or better in three more events. Matching the gross tournament scoring record of 19-under last year, he has been in the top three of gross scoring at East Lake in six of his seven appearances. After churning out T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T5 last week at the BMW Championship, it’s all systems go again.