1H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keegan Bradley competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship after shooting 12-under to win the BMW Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Bradley's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship.
    • Bradley last played at the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Bradley's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/2023963-67-70-73-7
    9/20/20182673-73-69-69+4

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of -1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 3.028 in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.240 this season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 47th, while his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.342 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47304.7311.9
    Greens in Regulation %5567.41%69.75%
    Putts Per Round11229.0929.5
    Par Breakers13722.22%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.22%12.04%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has participated in 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
    • Currently, Bradley has 1075 points, placing him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 6.501. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2401.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3421.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0120.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.121-1.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4733.028

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.