Keegan Bradley betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship after shooting 12-under to win the BMW Championship in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Bradley at the TOUR Championship.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Bradley's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship.
- Bradley last played at the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 7-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).
Bradley's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|9/20/2018
|26
|73-73-69-69
|+4
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of -1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 3.028 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.240 this season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 47th, while his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.342 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|304.7
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.41%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.09
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.22%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.22%
|12.04%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has participated in 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
- Currently, Bradley has 1075 points, placing him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 6.501. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.240
|1.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.342
|1.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.012
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.121
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.473
|3.028
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.