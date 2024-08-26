Tom Hoge betting profile: TOUR Championship
Tom Hoge shot 13-under and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 TOUR Championship.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Hoge has played the TOUR Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 10th, posting a score of 13-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Hoge's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/25/2022
|10
|66-66-66-69
|-13
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -1.650 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 0.099 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 0.922 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.9
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|67.27%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.63
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.17%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.52%
|18.75%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Currently, Hoge sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1411 points.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.050
|-1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.922
|2.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.218
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.061
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.715
|0.099
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
