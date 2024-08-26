PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Tom Hoge shot 13-under and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 TOUR Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Hoge has played the TOUR Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 10th, posting a score of 13-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.50 putts per round (third).

    Hoge's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/25/20221066-66-66-69-13

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -1.650 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 0.099 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 0.922 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.9301.1
    Greens in Regulation %6267.27%63.54%
    Putts Per Round4428.6329.2
    Par Breakers3026.17%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.52%18.75%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Currently, Hoge sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1411 points.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.050-1.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9222.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.2180.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.061-1.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7150.099

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.