Tony Finau betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.

Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.