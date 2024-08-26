PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tony Finau placed 20th in the TOUR Championship in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Finau at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the TOUR Championship, Finau has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Finau last participated in the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.50 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Finau's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/20232070-68-70-68-4
    8/25/2022972-66-67-64-11
    9/2/20211172-67-73-68E
    9/4/20201768-71-66-71-4
    8/22/2019770-69-70-67-4
    9/20/20181567-71-67-72-3

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging -0.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging 5.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.174 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.824 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35307.3302.8
    Greens in Regulation %2868.81%70.37%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.7
    Par Breakers3326.07%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.85%11.73%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
    • With 1635 points, Finau currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1740.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8242.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4092.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.215-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1925.681

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.