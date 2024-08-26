Tony Finau betting profile: TOUR Championship
Tony Finau placed 20th in the TOUR Championship in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club .
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the TOUR Championship, Finau has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Finau last participated in the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.50 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Finau's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|8/25/2022
|9
|72-66-67-64
|-11
|9/2/2021
|11
|72-67-73-68
|E
|9/4/2020
|17
|68-71-66-71
|-4
|8/22/2019
|7
|70-69-70-67
|-4
|9/20/2018
|15
|67-71-67-72
|-3
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Tony Finau has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -0.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging 5.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.174 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.824 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|307.3
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.81%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.07%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.85%
|11.73%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
- With 1635 points, Finau currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.174
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.824
|2.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.409
|2.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.215
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.192
|5.681
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.