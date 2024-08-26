Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship
Adam Scott will compete Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his last tournament he took second in the BMW Championship, shooting 11-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Scott's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship.
- Scott last played at the TOUR Championship in 2022, finishing 25th with a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Scott's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/25/2022
|25
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|8/22/2019
|6
|68-70-71-66
|-5
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Scott has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Adam Scott has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.867 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 5.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.324 this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott owns a 0.154 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scott's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 36th. He has broken par 22.06% of the time (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|306.4
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.50%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.60
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.06%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.35%
|11.11%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Scott has 1041 points, ranking him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.474 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.419 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.324
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.154
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.087
|1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.326
|2.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.892
|5.407
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.