Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.474 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.419 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.