PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Adam Scott will compete Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his last tournament he took second in the BMW Championship, shooting 11-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Scott at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Scott's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship.
    • Scott last played at the TOUR Championship in 2022, finishing 25th with a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Scott's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/25/20222568-70-68-70-4
    8/22/2019668-70-71-66-5

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Scott has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.867 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 5.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.324 this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott owns a 0.154 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 36th. He has broken par 22.06% of the time (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39306.4306.5
    Greens in Regulation %7966.50%70.83%
    Putts Per Round3628.6028.3
    Par Breakers13922.06%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.35%11.11%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Scott has 1041 points, ranking him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.474 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.419 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3240.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1540.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.0871.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3262.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.8925.407

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open267-65-64-67-17300
    July 18-20The Open Championship1070-77-66-71E165
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-68-68-67-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship268-63-74-72-11833

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.