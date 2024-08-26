Sahith Theegala betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 4.250 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.