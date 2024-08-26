Sahith Theegala betting profile: TOUR Championship
When he hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Sahith Theegala will aim to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2022, he shot 1-over and placed 28th at East Lake Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Theegala has played the TOUR Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 28th, posting a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).
Theegala's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/25/2022
|28
|71-72-67-71
|+1
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 0.759 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.380 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.227.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|304.5
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.35%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.85
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.66%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.79%
|14.81%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Currently, Theegala sits seventh in the FedExCup standings with 2037 points.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 4.250 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.380
|1.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.227
|-1.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.035
|0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.293
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.865
|0.759
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
