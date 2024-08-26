PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Sahith Theegala will aim to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2022, he shot 1-over and placed 28th at East Lake Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Theegala has played the TOUR Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 28th, posting a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Theegala's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/25/20222871-72-67-71+1

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 0.759 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.380 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.227.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48304.5308.9
    Greens in Regulation %5867.35%65.12%
    Putts Per Round7228.8529.0
    Par Breakers10423.66%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.79%14.81%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Currently, Theegala sits seventh in the FedExCup standings with 2037 points.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 4.250 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3801.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.227-1.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0350.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2930.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8650.759

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.