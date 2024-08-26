Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Rory McIlroy will aim to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed fourth at East Lake Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- McIlroy has entered the TOUR Championship six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 9-under.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.5 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
McIlroy's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|8/25/2022
|1
|67-67-63-66
|-17
|9/2/2021
|14
|68-66-74-67
|-5
|9/4/2020
|8
|64-71-70-67
|-8
|8/22/2019
|1
|66-67-68-66
|-13
|9/20/2018
|7
|67-68-66-74
|-5
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has finished in the top five twice.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy is averaging -2.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.756 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 42nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.289. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.47%.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|319.2
|319.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.47%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.45
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.69%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.99%
|12.96%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning two of them. He has also collected seven finishes in the top-five.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, McIlroy has 2545 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 6.117 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.756
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.289
|-1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.296
|2.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.125
|-2.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.467
|-0.295
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|270
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.