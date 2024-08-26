PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship

    When he takes the course Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Rory McIlroy will aim to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed fourth at East Lake Golf Club.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • McIlroy has entered the TOUR Championship six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.5 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    McIlroy's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/2023470-67-71-65-7
    8/25/2022167-67-63-66-17
    9/2/20211468-66-74-67-5
    9/4/2020864-71-70-67-8
    8/22/2019166-67-68-66-13
    9/20/2018767-68-66-74-5

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has finished in the top five twice.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • McIlroy is averaging -2.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.756 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 42nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.289. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.47%.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2319.2319.7
    Greens in Regulation %10665.47%49.07%
    Putts Per Round2728.4528.6
    Par Breakers827.69%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.99%12.96%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning two of them. He has also collected seven finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, McIlroy has 2545 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 6.117 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7561.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.289-1.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.2962.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.125-2.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.467-0.295

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-73-74-74+913
    August 22-25BMW Championship1170-71-70-71-6270

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.