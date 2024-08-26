Rory McIlroy betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 6.117 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.