Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best performance this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.779. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.