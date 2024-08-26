Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa ended the weekend at 1-under, good for a 28th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 seeking a better finish.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Morikawa's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the TOUR Championship.
- In 2023, Morikawa finished sixth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).
Morikawa's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|8/25/2022
|21
|66-69-65-73
|-7
|9/2/2021
|26
|70-73-68-72
|+3
|9/4/2020
|6
|71-65-67-69
|-8
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of 1.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 3.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.415 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 55th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.247, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.71%.
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks fifth. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|294.5
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.71%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.86
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.29%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.36%
|9.72%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- With 2456 points, Morikawa currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best performance this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.779. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.415
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.402
|1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.132
|1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.197
|3.038
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.