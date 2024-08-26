PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa betting profile: TOUR Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa ended the weekend at 1-under, good for a 28th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Morikawa's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the TOUR Championship.
    • In 2023, Morikawa finished sixth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Morikawa's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/2023661-64-73-72-10
    8/25/20222166-69-65-73-7
    9/2/20212670-73-68-72+3
    9/4/2020671-65-67-69-8

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has an average of 1.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 3.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.415 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 55th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.247, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.71%.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks fifth. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130294.5295.0
    Greens in Regulation %12564.71%51.11%
    Putts Per Round527.8627.8
    Par Breakers2726.29%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance712.36%9.72%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • With 2456 points, Morikawa currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best performance this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.779. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.415-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2470.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4021.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1321.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1973.038

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship2870-70-73-74-1118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.