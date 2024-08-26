Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the BMW Championship, Tommy Fleetwood concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 trying for better results.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the TOUR Championship.
- Fleetwood last participated in the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Fleetwood's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|8/22/2019
|16
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9/20/2018
|11
|69-69-70-68
|-4
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of -3.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 3.705 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood has a 0.121 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|299.3
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|67.00%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.06%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.77%
|11.42%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- With 1223 points, Fleetwood currently sits 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that event).
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.769 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500. He finished 13th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.323
|2.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.121
|3.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.245
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.022
|-3.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.712
|3.705
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|385
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.