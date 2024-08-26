PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship

    In his most recent competition at the BMW Championship, Tommy Fleetwood concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the TOUR Championship.
    • Fleetwood last participated in the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.50 putts per round (third).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/2023671-70-65-66-8
    8/22/20191669-70-71-70E
    9/20/20181169-69-70-68-4

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of -3.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 3.705 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood has a 0.121 mark (86th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91299.3304.3
    Greens in Regulation %6967.00%55.25%
    Putts Per Round8428.9630.1
    Par Breakers13922.06%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.77%11.42%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • With 1223 points, Fleetwood currently sits 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.769 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500. He finished 13th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3232.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1213.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2450.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.022-3.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7123.705

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-69-70-69-8385

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.