Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 1.499. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877 (he finished fourth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.