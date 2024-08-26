Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship
After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Russell Henley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 TOUR Championship in Atlanta Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship, Henley has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 8-under.
- Henley last played at the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Henley's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Henley is averaging 0.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 2.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.324, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.81%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, and his 28.01 putts-per-round average ranks 11th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|290.4
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.81%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.01
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.18%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.64%
|12.50%
Henley's best finishes
- While Henley has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, Henley has compiled 1671 points, which ranks him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 1.499. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877 (he finished fourth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.023
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.324
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.235
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.306
|0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.889
|2.485
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.