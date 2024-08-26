PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship

    After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Russell Henley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 TOUR Championship in Atlanta Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.

    Latest odds for Henley at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship, Henley has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Henley last played at the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 6-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Henley's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/20231465-71-72-66-6

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Henley is averaging 0.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 2.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.324, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.81%.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, and his 28.01 putts-per-round average ranks 11th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155290.4299.8
    Greens in Regulation %12164.81%66.11%
    Putts Per Round1128.0128.5
    Par Breakers15521.18%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.64%12.50%

    Henley's best finishes

    • While Henley has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, Henley has compiled 1671 points, which ranks him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 1.499. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0230.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3240.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2350.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3060.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8892.485

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.