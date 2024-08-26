Justin Thomas betting profile: TOUR Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Justin Thomas will aim to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2022, he shot 14-under and placed fifth at East Lake Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Thomas' average finish has been fourth, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the TOUR Championship.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.5 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/25/2022
|5
|67-68-63-68
|-14
|9/2/2021
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-11
|9/4/2020
|2
|66-71-66-66
|-11
|8/22/2019
|3
|70-68-71-68
|-3
|9/20/2018
|7
|67-69-70-69
|-5
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- Justin Thomas has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of -1.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 0.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.537.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|309.1
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.41%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.61
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.67%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.31%
|13.06%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- As of now, Thomas has compiled 1445 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.091
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.537
|1.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.413
|1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.508
|-1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.532
|0.907
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
