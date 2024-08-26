PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: TOUR Championship

    When he takes the course Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Justin Thomas will aim to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2022, he shot 14-under and placed fifth at East Lake Golf Club.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Thomas' average finish has been fourth, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the TOUR Championship.
    • In Thomas' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.5 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Thomas' recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/25/2022567-68-63-68-14
    9/2/2021467-67-65-70-11
    9/4/2020266-71-66-66-11
    8/22/2019370-68-71-68-3
    9/20/2018767-69-70-69-5

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Justin Thomas has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of -1.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging 0.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.537.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22309.1312.9
    Greens in Regulation %13364.41%65.56%
    Putts Per Round3728.6128.3
    Par Breakers6924.67%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.31%13.06%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • As of now, Thomas has compiled 1445 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.091-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5371.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4131.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.508-1.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5320.907

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.