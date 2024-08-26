Justin Thomas betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.