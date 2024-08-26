Matthieu Pavon betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.