Matthieu Pavon betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Billy Horschel of the United States watches the putt of Matthieu Pavon of France on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after a 33rd-place finish in the BMW Championship in his most recent tournament.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Pavon's first time playing at the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Pavon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pavon has an average finish of 47th.
- Pavon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pavon is averaging -4.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.234.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 118th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.5
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|65.44%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.14
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.35%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.67%
|16.98%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Pavon sits 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.066
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.234
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.439
|-1.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.115
|-1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.024
|-4.012
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.