Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the BMW Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at 1-over, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 trying for a better finish.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Bezuidenhout is competing at the TOUR Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (third).
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.343 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|290.4
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|62.65%
|48.46%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.92
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.15%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.89%
|11.42%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
- With 1406 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.169
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.343
|1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.219
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.470
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.863
|1.396
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.