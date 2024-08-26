PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: TOUR Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the BMW Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at 1-over, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Bezuidenhout is competing at the TOUR Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.343 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155290.4296.1
    Greens in Regulation %15862.65%48.46%
    Putts Per Round827.9228.3
    Par Breakers8624.15%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.89%11.42%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
    • With 1406 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.169-1.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3431.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2191.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4700.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8631.396

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.