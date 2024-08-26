Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.