Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
At the BMW Championship, Robert MacIntyre struggled, missing the cut at Castle Pines Golf Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the TOUR Championship.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
MacIntyre's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre has an average of 2.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 4.859 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.296 this season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 56th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre has a -0.025 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 23.77% of the time (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|303.6
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.26%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.63
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.77%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.64%
|10.76%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two wins and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
- With 1535 points, MacIntyre currently ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.
- MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.652. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (11.193, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.296
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.025
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.183
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.329
|2.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.783
|4.859
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.