1H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

    At the BMW Championship, Robert MacIntyre struggled, missing the cut at Castle Pines Golf Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the TOUR Championship.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 2.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 4.859 in his past five tournaments.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.296 this season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 56th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre has a -0.025 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 23.77% of the time (102nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56303.6304.9
    Greens in Regulation %8866.26%64.24%
    Putts Per Round4428.6328.5
    Par Breakers10223.77%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.64%10.76%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two wins and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
    • With 1535 points, MacIntyre currently ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.
    • MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.652. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (11.193, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2960.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0250.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1830.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3292.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7834.859

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.