Robert MacIntyre betting profile: TOUR Championship

Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has one win and two top-10 finishes.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.

MacIntyre has an average of 2.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.