Billy Horschel betting profile: TOUR Championship

Horschel has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

Billy Horschel has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.