Billy Horschel betting profile: TOUR Championship
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Billy Horschel of the United States watches the putt of Matthieu Pavon of France on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel enters play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the BMW Championship his last time in competition.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In his last four appearances at the TOUR Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2022, Horschel finished 21st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/25/2022
|21
|68-70-66-69
|-7
|9/2/2021
|9
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|9/4/2020
|30
|70-73-71-70
|+4
|9/20/2018
|2
|71-65-69-66
|-9
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 3.217 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.055. Additionally, he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|298.9
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.67%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.53
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.77%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.04%
|13.58%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Horschel, who has 1392 points, currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124 (he finished seventh in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.177
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.055
|2.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.124
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.494
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.850
|3.217
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.