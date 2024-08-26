PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Billy Horschel of the United States watches the putt of Matthieu Pavon of France on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Billy Horschel of the United States watches the putt of Matthieu Pavon of France on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel enters play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the BMW Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the TOUR Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2022, Horschel finished 21st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/25/20222168-70-66-69-7
    9/2/2021965-68-67-70-10
    9/4/20203070-73-71-70+4
    9/20/2018271-65-69-66-9

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 3.217 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.055. Additionally, he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99298.9301.0
    Greens in Regulation %7566.67%70.37%
    Putts Per Round3028.5329.0
    Par Breakers10223.77%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.04%13.58%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Horschel, who has 1392 points, currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1770.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0552.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1240.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.494-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8503.217

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.