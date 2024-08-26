Sepp Straka betting profile: TOUR Championship
Sepp Straka hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club following a 13th-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship, Straka has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.5 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Straka's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|8/25/2022
|7
|68-68-64-68
|-12
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Straka is averaging -1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.318 (34th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka has a 0.285 mark (44th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka has registered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|294.1
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.61%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.69%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.55%
|12.96%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Straka, who has 1498 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.318
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.285
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.283
|-2.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.028
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.292
|-1.345
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.