1H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club following a 13th-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Straka at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the TOUR Championship, Straka has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), with 27.5 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Straka's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/20231466-71-65-69-9
    8/25/2022768-68-64-68-12

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Straka is averaging -1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.318 (34th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka has a 0.285 mark (44th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka has registered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132294.1299.4
    Greens in Regulation %5367.61%50.93%
    Putts Per Round9129.0028.6
    Par Breakers12722.69%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.55%12.96%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Straka, who has 1498 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3180.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2850.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.283-2.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0280.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.292-1.345

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.