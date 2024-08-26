Sepp Straka betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690. He finished fifth in that event.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.