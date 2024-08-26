Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Sam Burns will look to improve upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2023, he shot 10-under and placed ninth at East Lake Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In his last three appearances at the TOUR Championship, Burns has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Burns last participated in the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.50 putts per round (third).
Burns' recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|8/25/2022
|24
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|9/2/2021
|18
|71-70-69-68
|-2
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five events, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Sam Burns has averaged 310.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.187 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Burns is averaging 4.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 38th, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 87th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.118, while he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.57%.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, and his 27.81 putts-per-round average ranks fourth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|306.5
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.57%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.81
|26.9
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.05%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.96%
|14.17%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
- Currently, Burns has 1265 points, placing him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.454 mark ranked best in the field.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.281
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.118
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.102
|1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.542
|4.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.044
|4.931
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
