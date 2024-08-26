Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.454 mark ranked best in the field.

Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.