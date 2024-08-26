Chris Kirk betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that tournament.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722. He finished 18th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.601, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.