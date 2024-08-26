PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Chris Kirk will play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his most recent tournament he took ninth in the BMW Championship, shooting 7-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Kirk's first time competing at the TOUR Championship.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of -1.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.962 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.310 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 108th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk has a 0.153 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.8300.3
    Greens in Regulation %11765.01%68.89%
    Putts Per Round5528.7029.3
    Par Breakers10623.55%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.01%12.50%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Kirk sits 28th in the FedExCup standings with 1318 points.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.601, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3100.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.153-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.097-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.384-1.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.177-0.962

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.