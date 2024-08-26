Chris Kirk betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk will play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his most recent tournament he took ninth in the BMW Championship, shooting 7-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In the past five years, this is Kirk's first time competing at the TOUR Championship.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of -1.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.962 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.310 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 108th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk has a 0.153 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.8
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.01%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.70
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.55%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.01%
|12.50%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Kirk sits 28th in the FedExCup standings with 1318 points.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.601, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.310
|0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.153
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.097
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.384
|-1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.177
|-0.962
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.