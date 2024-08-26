1H AGO
Shane Lowry betting profile: TOUR Championship
Shane Lowry hits the links in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after a 13th-place finish in the BMW Championship in his last competition.
Latest odds for Lowry at the TOUR Championship.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In the past five years, this is Lowry's first time competing at the TOUR Championship.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.5 putts per round (third).
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Lowry has an average of -2.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of -0.297 in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.554.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 118th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 25.59% of the time (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.8
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.67%
|51.54%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.11
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.59%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.50%
|12.96%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has participated in 20 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Lowry, who has 1867 points, currently ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lowry produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.554
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.026
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.132
|-2.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.642
|-0.297
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.