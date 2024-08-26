Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay will play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his last tournament he finished 13th in the BMW Championship, shooting 5-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Cantlay has entered the TOUR Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 3-under, and his average finish has been 13th.
- Cantlay last participated in the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.50 putts per round (third).
Cantlay's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|8/25/2022
|7
|70-66-66-70
|-8
|9/2/2021
|1
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|8/22/2019
|21
|70-71-75-73
|+9
|9/20/2018
|21
|71-65-76-69
|+1
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of 3.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 7.735 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 76th, while his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 96th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.064. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.21%.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|301.3
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|63.21%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.07
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.50%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.85%
|11.94%
Cantlay's best finishes
- While Cantlay has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Currently, Cantlay has 1780 points, placing him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.141.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking fifth in the field at 3.362. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.170). That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.185
|1.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.064
|1.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.218
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.298
|3.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.766
|7.735
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.