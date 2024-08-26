Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.

Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.

Patrick Cantlay has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay has an average of 3.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.