Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship
Hideki Matsuyama looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Over his last six trips to the TOUR Championship, Matsuyama has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- Matsuyama last played at the TOUR Championship in 2022, finishing 11th with a score of 11-under.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Matsuyama's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/25/2022
|11
|70-66-63-70
|-11
|9/2/2021
|26
|77-65-69-70
|+1
|9/4/2020
|15
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|8/22/2019
|9
|66-75-66-71
|-2
|9/20/2018
|4
|72-66-71-65
|-6
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Matsuyama has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama has an average of 1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 5.808 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama has a 0.479 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 24.33% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|298.6
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.41%
|48.89%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.45
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.33%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.71%
|12.22%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has played 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Currently, Matsuyama has 1899 points, placing him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that event.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.363
|1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.479
|2.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.690
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.048
|1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.485
|5.808
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.