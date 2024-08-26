PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Hideki Matsuyama looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the TOUR Championship, Matsuyama has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Matsuyama last played at the TOUR Championship in 2022, finishing 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/25/20221170-66-63-70-11
    9/2/20212677-65-69-70+1
    9/4/20201570-70-67-70-3
    8/22/2019966-75-66-71-2
    9/20/2018472-66-71-65-6

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Matsuyama has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 5.808 in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama has a 0.479 mark (18th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 24.33% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102298.6308.1
    Greens in Regulation %8466.41%48.89%
    Putts Per Round2728.4528.6
    Par Breakers8124.33%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.71%12.22%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has played 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Currently, Matsuyama has 1899 points, placing him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3631.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4792.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.690-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0481.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4855.808

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.