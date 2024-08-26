Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that event.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.