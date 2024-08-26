Aaron Rai betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).