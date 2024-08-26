PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club following a 43rd-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Rai's first time playing at the TOUR Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 5.004 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 138th, and his 72.3% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.711, while he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.88%.
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages 29.41 putts per round (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138293.3294.9
    Greens in Regulation %371.88%70.56%
    Putts Per Round13829.4129.7
    Par Breakers8524.19%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance312.06%13.06%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Currently, Rai ranks 25th in the FedExCup standings with 1381 points.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3230.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7113.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1710.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0960.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3025.004

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.