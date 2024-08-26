Aaron Rai betting profile: TOUR Championship
Aaron Rai enters play Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club following a 43rd-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his last tournament.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- In the past five years, this is Rai's first time playing at the TOUR Championship.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 5.004 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 138th, and his 72.3% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.711, while he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.88%.
- On the greens, Rai's 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages 29.41 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|293.3
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.88%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.19%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|12.06%
|13.06%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Currently, Rai ranks 25th in the FedExCup standings with 1381 points.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.323
|0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.711
|3.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.171
|0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.096
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.302
|5.004
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
