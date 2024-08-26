Wyndham Clark betting profile: TOUR Championship

Over his last five events, Clark has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of 3.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.