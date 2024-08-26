PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: TOUR Championship

    After he placed third in this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 TOUR Championship in Atlanta Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.

    Latest odds for Clark at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Clark has played the TOUR Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of 12-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Clark's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/2023368-67-68-65-12

    Clark's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Clark has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 3.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 6.038 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranks sixth, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark sports a 0.098 mark (92nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 17th. He has broken par 28.60% of the time (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6314.2315.4
    Greens in Regulation %11565.12%49.38%
    Putts Per Round1728.2327.8
    Par Breakers428.60%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.03%8.33%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Clark ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings with 2154 points.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518.
    • Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4572.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.098-1.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0660.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5223.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1446.038

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.