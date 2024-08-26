Wyndham Clark betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed third in this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 TOUR Championship in Atlanta Aug. 29 - Sept. 1.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Clark has played the TOUR Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of 12-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Clark's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
Clark's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Clark has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 3.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 6.038 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranks sixth, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark sports a 0.098 mark (92nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Clark's 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 17th. He has broken par 28.60% of the time (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|314.2
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|65.12%
|49.38%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.23
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.60%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.03%
|8.33%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Clark ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings with 2154 points.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518.
- Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.457
|2.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.098
|-1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.066
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.522
|3.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.144
|6.038
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.