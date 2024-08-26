Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship

Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished in the top five twice.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 2.743 Strokes Gained: Putting.