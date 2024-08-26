PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Ludvig Åberg will compete Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished second in the BMW Championship, shooting 11-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Åberg is playing at the TOUR Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished in the top five twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 2.743 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Åberg is averaging 5.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.535 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 20th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.512. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 37th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20309.6314.3
    Greens in Regulation %4667.91%49.69%
    Putts Per Round3728.6128.7
    Par Breakers3825.87%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.60%14.51%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned five finishes in the top-five and eight finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Åberg ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg produced his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fourth in the field at 3.524. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.587), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5352.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5120.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green94-0.005-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2162.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2585.371

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4071-68-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship272-63-71-71-11833

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.