Ludvig Åberg betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg will compete Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Atlanta at the 2024 TOUR Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished second in the BMW Championship, shooting 11-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Åberg is playing at the TOUR Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (third).
Åberg's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished in the top five twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 2.743 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Åberg is averaging 5.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.535 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 20th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.512. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 37th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.6
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.91%
|49.69%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.61
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.87%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.60%
|14.51%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned five finishes in the top-five and eight finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Åberg ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg produced his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fourth in the field at 3.524. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.587), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.535
|2.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.512
|0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|-0.005
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.216
|2.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.258
|5.371
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.