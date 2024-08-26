Xander Schauffele betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that tournament.

Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.475. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.