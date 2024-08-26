Xander Schauffele betting profile: TOUR Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, Xander Schauffele will try to build upon his last performance at the TOUR Championship. In 2023, he shot 19-under and finished second at East Lake Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Schauffele has played the TOUR Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of third, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2023, Schauffele finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Schauffele's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|8/25/2022
|4
|66-63-70-69
|-12
|9/2/2021
|5
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|9/4/2020
|2
|67-65-67-66
|-15
|8/22/2019
|2
|64-69-67-70
|-10
|9/20/2018
|7
|68-70-68-69
|-5
Schauffele's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 2.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 7.705 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.613 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 31st, while his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.747. Additionally, he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.03%.
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks third by breaking par 28.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|308.0
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.03%
|58.06%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.32
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.87%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.86%
|7.50%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured two wins along with nine top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Currently, Schauffele has 4057 points, ranking him second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that tournament.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.475. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.613
|1.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.747
|2.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.216
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.603
|2.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.179
|7.705
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
