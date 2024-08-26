PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Viktor Hovland competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-70 course at East Lake Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Hovland has entered the TOUR Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 10th.
    • Hovland is the previous winner at the TOUR Championship, winning with a score of 19-under in 2023.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Hovland's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/2023168-64-66-63-19
    8/25/20221571-68-67-65-9
    9/2/2021566-68-70-65-11
    9/4/20202069-69-68-70-4

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hovland has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 4.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hovland .

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.468.
    • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 25.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55303.7309.4
    Greens in Regulation %4967.82%53.09%
    Putts Per Round5028.6629.5
    Par Breakers4325.47%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.99%13.58%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Hovland has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
    • Currently, Hovland has 854 points, ranking him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.203 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 5.483. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.
    • Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.785) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5811.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4682.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.540-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1990.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7084.038

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-69-77-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-68+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2068-70-64-65-1395
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-69-68-69-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-75-67-68-4--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship270-63-66-66-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-71-71-73-2133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.