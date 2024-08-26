Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.203 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 5.483. In that tournament, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.