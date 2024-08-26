Viktor Hovland betting profile: TOUR Championship
Viktor Hovland competes in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-70 course at East Lake Golf Club.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Hovland has entered the TOUR Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 10th.
- Hovland is the previous winner at the TOUR Championship, winning with a score of 19-under in 2023.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Hovland's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|8/25/2022
|15
|71-68-67-65
|-9
|9/2/2021
|5
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|9/4/2020
|20
|69-69-68-70
|-4
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hovland has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 4.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.468.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 25.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|303.7
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.82%
|53.09%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.66
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|43
|25.47%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.99%
|13.58%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
- Currently, Hovland has 854 points, ranking him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.203 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 5.483. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.785) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.581
|1.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.468
|2.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.540
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.199
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.708
|4.038
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
