Sungjae Im betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best mark this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).