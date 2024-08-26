PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Sungjae Im hits the links in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after an 11th-place finish in the BMW Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Im at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the TOUR Championship, Im has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Im finished 24th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship (in 2023).
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Im's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/24/20232471-71-68-69-1
    8/25/2022267-65-66-66-16
    9/2/20212071-70-70-68-1
    9/4/20201168-64-72-70-6
    8/22/20191967-71-73-70+1

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 1.934 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 3.254 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.318 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a 0.067 mark (95th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 25.04% of the time (58th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105298.2306.9
    Greens in Regulation %12664.70%65.28%
    Putts Per Round1828.3228.2
    Par Breakers5825.04%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.22%13.33%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Currently, Im ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1896 points.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best mark this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3180.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0670.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.1990.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1511.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7353.254

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

