1H AGO
Sungjae Im betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im hits the links in the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after an 11th-place finish in the BMW Championship in his last competition.
Latest odds for Im at the TOUR Championship.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Over his last five trips to the TOUR Championship, Im has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- Im finished 24th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 313.1 (20th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (third).
Im's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|8/25/2022
|2
|67-65-66-66
|-16
|9/2/2021
|20
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|9/4/2020
|11
|68-64-72-70
|-6
|8/22/2019
|19
|67-71-73-70
|+1
Im's recent performances
- Im has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 1.934 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 3.254 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Im .
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.318 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a 0.067 mark (95th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 25.04% of the time (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|298.2
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.70%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.32
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.04%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.22%
|13.33%
Im's best finishes
- Im has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Im ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1896 points.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best mark this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.318
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.067
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.199
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.151
|1.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.735
|3.254
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.