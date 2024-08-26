Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that event, he finished 10th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).