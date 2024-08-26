Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club after a 33rd-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his last competition.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- Over his last four trips to the TOUR Championship, Scheffler has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of ninth.
- Scheffler last played at the TOUR Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 1-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 4.828 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 313.1 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (first), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Scheffler's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/24/2023
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|8/25/2022
|2
|65-66-66-73
|-10
|9/2/2021
|22
|67-72-68-71
|-2
|9/4/2020
|5
|71-66-66-65
|-12
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 6.267 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.813 this season (third on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR, putting up an average of 1.287, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.05%.
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 28.42 putts-per-round average ranks 26th. He has broken par 31.09% of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|301.7
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.05%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.42
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|31.09%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.62%
|8.61%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning seven wins along with 12 top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Scheffler sits first in the FedExCup standings with 5993 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.813
|3.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.287
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.355
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.032
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.487
|6.267
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.