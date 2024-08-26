Byeong Hun An betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988), which ranked No. 1 in the field.