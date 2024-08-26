PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 24: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 24, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club after a 13th-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for An at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is An's first time playing at the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.50 putts per round (third).

    An's recent performances

    • An has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 323.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 0.655 in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.3 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.189. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.29%.
    • On the greens, An's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 41st. He has broken par 25.98% of the time (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4316.3323.1
    Greens in Regulation %6167.29%46.60%
    Putts Per Round4128.6227.4
    Par Breakers3525.98%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.02%14.20%

    An's best finishes

    • An has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
    • Currently, An has 1755 points, ranking him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4110.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.189-1.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0221.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0330.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5890.655

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.