Byeong Hun An betting profile: TOUR Championship
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 24: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 24, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An hits the links Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club after a 13th-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his last competition.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- This is An's first time playing at the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 313.1 (20th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (first), and took 27.50 putts per round (third).
An's recent performances
- An has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 323.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 0.655 in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.3 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.189. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.29%.
- On the greens, An's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 41st. He has broken par 25.98% of the time (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|316.3
|323.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.29%
|46.60%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.62
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.98%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.02%
|14.20%
An's best finishes
- An has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
- Currently, An has 1755 points, ranking him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.411
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.189
|-1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.022
|1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.033
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.589
|0.655
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
