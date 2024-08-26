1H AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship
Akshay Bhatia enters play in the 2024 TOUR Championship from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after a 45th-place finish at the BMW Championship.
The TOUR Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Bhatia's first time playing at the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Bhatia's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -0.993 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.218 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.33%.
- On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|299.7
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.33%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.59
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.51%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.89%
|13.19%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Bhatia ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1610 points.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that event, he finished first.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.218
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.328
|-1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.042
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.371
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.875
|-0.993
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
