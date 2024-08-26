PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship

    Akshay Bhatia enters play in the 2024 TOUR Championship from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 after a 45th-place finish at the BMW Championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the TOUR Championship.

    The TOUR Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1, 2024
    • Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
    • Course: East Lake Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,490 yards
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Bhatia's first time playing at the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.837 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 4.828 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.387 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 313.1 in average driving distance (20th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 27.50 putts per round (third).

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -0.993 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.218 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.33%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88299.7304.6
    Greens in Regulation %8666.33%65.97%
    Putts Per Round3528.5929.4
    Par Breakers10823.51%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.89%13.19%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Bhatia ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1610 points.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that event, he finished first.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.218-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.328-1.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0420.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3711.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.875-0.993

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.