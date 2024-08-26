Akshay Bhatia betting profile: TOUR Championship

This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that event, he finished first.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).