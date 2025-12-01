2025 Hero World Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Scottie Scheffler of Team United States plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the singles matches, during the Ryder Cup, at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Albany, Bahamas, this week for the 2025 Hero World Challenge. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Dec. 4-7
- Location: Albany, Bahamas
- Course: Albany GC
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5 million
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
Betting profiles for the 2025 Hero World Challenge
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Rose Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.