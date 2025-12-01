PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
9H AGO

2025 Hero World Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Scottie Scheffler of Team United States plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the singles matches, during the Ryder Cup, at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Scottie Scheffler of Team United States plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the singles matches, during the Ryder Cup, at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to Albany, Bahamas, this week for the 2025 Hero World Challenge. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Dec. 4-7
    • Location: Albany, Bahamas
    • Course: Albany GC
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5 million
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    Betting profiles for the 2025 Hero World Challenge

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

