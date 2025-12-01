Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Sam Burns of Team United States plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sam Burns looks to improve on his T14 finish from last year when he returns to the Hero World Challenge. The tournament runs Dec. 4-7 at Albany GC in the Bahamas.
Burns' recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|2023
|12
|70-75-69-72
|-2
|2022
|T3
|71-65-68-69
|-15
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.118
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.014
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.983
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|0.997
|1.183
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Burns has earned 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
