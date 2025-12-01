PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of Team United States plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns looks to improve on his T14 finish from last year when he returns to the Hero World Challenge. The tournament runs Dec. 4-7 at Albany GC in the Bahamas.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Hero World Challenge.

    Burns' recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1468-72-74-70-4
    20231270-75-69-72-2
    2022T371-65-68-69-15

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open266-66-68-62-18300.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1460.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1180.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.014-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9831.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110.9971.183

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Burns has earned 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

