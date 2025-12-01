Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Burns has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.