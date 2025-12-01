PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada tees off on the 11th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada tees off on the 11th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for 16th at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Hero World Challenge.

    Conners' recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20231675-76-72-67+2

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of two-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3880.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3150.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.153-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.133-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.683-0.058

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    • Conners earned 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th) and posted a 0.683 Strokes Gained: Total average (29th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

