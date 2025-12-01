Corey Conners betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Corey Conners of Canada tees off on the 11th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for 16th at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Conners' recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|16
|75-76-72-67
|+2
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of two-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.388
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.315
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.153
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.133
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.683
|-0.058
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Conners earned 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th) and posted a 0.683 Strokes Gained: Total average (29th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
