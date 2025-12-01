Chris Gotterup betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Chris Gotterup of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup makes his first appearance in the Hero World Challenge, competing at Albany GC from Dec. 4-7, 2025. This marks his first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.566
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.013
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.029
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|0.004
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.585
|0.197
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.566 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a -0.013 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
- Gotterup earned 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% ranked 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
