15H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup makes his first appearance in the Hero World Challenge, competing at Albany GC from Dec. 4-7, 2025. This marks his first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Hero World Challenge.

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5660.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.013-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.029-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1010.004-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5850.197

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.566 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a -0.013 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
    • Gotterup earned 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% ranked 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

