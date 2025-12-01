PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
10H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 15, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 15, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set on making a strong impression in his return to the Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Hero World Challenge.

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Noren's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 1.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0490.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0500.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3970.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4550.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7521.637

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Noren sported a -0.050 mark. He maintained a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 28.89 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.
    • Noren earned 382 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 1, 2025

    Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 1, 2025

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 1, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Hero World Challenge

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    USA
    H. English
    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW