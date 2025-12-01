Alex Noren betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.

Noren has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.