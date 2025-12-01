Alex Noren betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 15, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Alex Noren has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set on making a strong impression in his return to the Hero World Challenge.
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Noren's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 1.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.049
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.050
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.397
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.455
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.752
|1.637
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Noren sported a -0.050 mark. He maintained a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 28.89 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.
- Noren earned 382 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
