Brian Harman betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for 12th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Harman's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.015
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.069
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.134
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.039
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.228
|0.347
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.10% of the time.
- Harman has accumulated 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
