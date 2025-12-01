PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 12th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Hero World Challenge.

    Harman's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20241270-72-72-68-6

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.015-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0690.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1340.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.039-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2280.347

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.10% of the time.
    • Harman has accumulated 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

