Harris English betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under the last time he played the Hero World Challenge in 2022. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
English's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T14
|75-70-63-72
|-8
At the Hero World Challenge
- In English's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.260
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.070
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.003
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.418
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.611
|0.358
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.070 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- English has accumulated 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.