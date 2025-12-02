Back Cameron Young to take Hero World Challenge title from Scottie Scheffler in The Bahamas

Young has all the necessary tools to dominate this week. With five par 5s on the course, I weighed par-5 scoring heavily in the model, and no one grades out better. Young ranks first in the field in that category over the last 36 rounds. He’s also second from 200-225 yards and seventh from 150-175, two key proximity buckets at Albany. From a ball striking standpoint, he’s been incredible, second only to Scheffler. He’s also a streaky golfer who can fill it up when he gets going, sitting second in Birdie or Better Gained over the last 36 rounds.