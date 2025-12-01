PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his third shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama has not competed in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with an opportunity to make his mark in this exclusive tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Hero World Challenge.

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This will be Matsuyama's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1710.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4830.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4770.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.034-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7550.106

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Matsuyama excelled around the green with a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
    • Matsuyama earned 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

