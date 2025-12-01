Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his third shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama has not competed in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with an opportunity to make his mark in this exclusive tournament.
At the Hero World Challenge
- This will be Matsuyama's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.171
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.483
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.477
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.034
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.755
|0.106
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Matsuyama excelled around the green with a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Matsuyama earned 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
