12H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Akshay Bhatia finished fourth at 15-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Hero World Challenge.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024467-66-71-69-15

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.25
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.5

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0240.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5750.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.238-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.277-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6380.626

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.575 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
    • Bhatia has earned 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

