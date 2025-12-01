Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia finished fourth at 15-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Bhatia's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.25
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.5
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.024
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.575
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.238
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.277
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.638
|0.626
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.575 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
- Bhatia has earned 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
