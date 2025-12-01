PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
14H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 11, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)



    Scottie Scheffler shot 25-under and won the Hero World Challenge in 2024. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set on defending his title in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024167-64-69-63-25
    2023272-68-66-68-14
    2022271-68-66-66-17

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 25-under.
    

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.5

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all ten of his last ten appearances.
    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had four victories over his last ten appearances, with his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7480.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2911.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3220.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3820.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.7432.483

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.743, while ranking first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 1.291.
    • His average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR, while he ranks second with a 0.748 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark.
    • Scheffler ranks 11th with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate and 16th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.322.
    • On the greens, Scheffler posted a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
    • Scheffler leads TOUR with 4,806 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.56%. He ranks second by breaking par 27.08% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

