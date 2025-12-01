Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all ten of his last ten appearances.

Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had four victories over his last ten appearances, with his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.