Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 11, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler shot 25-under and won the Hero World Challenge in 2024. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set on defending his title in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Scheffler's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|2023
|2
|72-68-66-68
|-14
|2022
|2
|71-68-66-66
|-17
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 25-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.5
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all ten of his last ten appearances.
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had four victories over his last ten appearances, with his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.748
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.291
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.322
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.382
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.743
|2.483
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.743, while ranking first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 1.291.
- His average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR, while he ranks second with a 0.748 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark.
- Scheffler ranks 11th with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate and 16th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.322.
- On the greens, Scheffler posted a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
- Scheffler leads TOUR with 4,806 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.56%. He ranks second by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
