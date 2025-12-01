PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth takes a drop after hitting his second shot into the water at the 18th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to the Hero World Challenge, set to tee off at Albany GC from Dec. 4-7, 2025. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 15th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Hero World Challenge.

    Spieth's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1576-72-72-69+1
    2022T2071-72-75-76+6
    2020T1675-70-69-72-2

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3130.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2300.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2040.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1520.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.8990.873

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (33rd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Spieth sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

