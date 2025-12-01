Jordan Spieth betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Jordan Spieth takes a drop after hitting his second shot into the water at the 18th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the Hero World Challenge, set to tee off at Albany GC from Dec. 4-7, 2025. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 15th at 1-over.
Spieth's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T15
|76-72-72-69
|+1
|2022
|T20
|71-72-75-76
|+6
|2020
|T16
|75-70-69-72
|-2
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.313
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.230
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.204
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.152
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.899
|0.873
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (33rd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Spieth sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
